Salvation Army renames Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army served up their Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, but this year came with a bit of twist.

Starting at noon, just like Thanksgiving every year, The Salvation Army handed out warm meals, hats, gloves, and socks.

But this year, a special woman was celebrated for the years of hard work she has put in to make these meals possible.

For the last 29 years, Barbara Bellamy has been preparing the Thanksgiving meal at The Salvation Army in Charlottesville.

“I’m a people person. If I see somebody in need of something, I want to make sure they are comfortable and full,” Bellamy said.

After Miss Bellamy said she will be retiring soon, The Salvation Army decided to thank her for her service by naming the annual meal celebration in her honor.

“I was sitting with my staff one day in a staff meeting and I said I want to do something special for Barbara. We took about a week or two and thought. We tossed some things around and finally concluded that we wanted to call this the Annual Barbara Bellamy Thanksgiving Dinner,” Captain Mark van Peter said, “She exemplifies what so many of my volunteers at The Salvation Army do. This is not simply for money, but because of the service to people in our community.”

Miss Bellamy says that working with The Salvation Army for the past 30 years has been a breeze because of the amazing team she works with.

“They really did a great job and they really let me do what I’ve been doing without asking me questions, because they know I’m going to do my best,” Bellamy said.

The Salvation Army says they hope that Miss Bellamy’s retirement is not the last it sees of her.

“She’s got to come back and make the stuffing each year. We’re not going to have a Barbara Bellamy Annual Dinner without Barbara’s stuffing,” Captain Mark van Meter said.

“The people that serve I’m going to miss, and I might come back and maybe volunteer or work part-time. I’m not sure what, but I can’t give it up that easy,” Bellamy said.

