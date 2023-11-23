Advertise With Us
Pleasant Thanksgiving Day. Chills Arrive for the Holiday Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following our widespread, beneficial rain of two to four inches across the region, a pleasant Thanksgiving Day is ahead. Thursday brings sunny skies and highs in the seasonable upper 50s to around 60.

Turning mostly cloudy Friday as a dry cold front, approaches and moves across the region. This will make for chilly temperatures for the Holiday weekend and into next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows 32-37.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Turning Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly temps. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Monday: Turning partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

