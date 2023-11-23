Hundreds gather for 95th Blessing of the Hounds Service

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds gathered at Grace Episcopal Church for the annual tradition of the 95th Blessing of the Hounds Service.

Rector Miles Smith says this is a day filled with community, horses, hounds and prayer.

“I’m thankful for this community that cares so much about the land here and conserving the land and conserving the wildlife and keeping it a beautiful place like it is,” Smith said.

Decades ago, it was varmint control, but now it is a sport where people gather to watch hounds pick up the scent of a fox, and horse riders follow to chase.

“I really like when I see people that don’t go to church regularly come and experience what it’s like here. I really love that,” Bella Rhodes with Grace Episcopal Church said.

Rhodes helps out in the church’s parish hall and says her family has been with the church for about 50 years.

“It’s really nice for the older generations to just see how the community comes together, how word spreads about our church, and how everyone connects,” Rhodes said.

Jan Gordon says she comes down every year from Rhode Island to see family and watch the hunt.

“I tear up when they do America the Beautiful. It’s a perfect beginning to feeling thankful and having Thanksgiving Day,” Gordon said.

Donations are collected during the service and split between two nonprofit organizations, Montanova Stables and Hope’s Legacy.

