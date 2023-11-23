Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Happy Thanksgiving

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful Thanksgiving day ahead. Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the day. A reinforcing cold front will bring changes Friday and into the weekend. The front has little to no moisture, so no rain is expected, but we will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. By Saturday, expect to only see the low to mid 40′s. Cooler temperatures will remain into next week, fluctuating between the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Check back for updates.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50′s to low 60′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Black Friday: Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Sunday: More clouds but milder. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Tuesday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Sunny skies
Perfect Thanksgiving Day
Pleasant Thanksgiving Day. Chills Arrive for Holiday Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Pleasant Thanksgiving Day. Chills Arrive for the Holiday Weekend
Looks like an outstanding holiday weekend !