Happy Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beautiful Thanksgiving day ahead. Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the day. A reinforcing cold front will bring changes Friday and into the weekend. The front has little to no moisture, so no rain is expected, but we will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. By Saturday, expect to only see the low to mid 40′s. Cooler temperatures will remain into next week, fluctuating between the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Check back for updates.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50′s to low 60′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Black Friday: Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Sunday: More clouds but milder. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Tuesday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.