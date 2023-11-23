Forum Hotel hosts Thanksgiving celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Forum Hotel is making Thanksgiving easy for those who don’t feel like cooking or cleaning.

Thursday November 23 it hosted a Thanksgiving celebration brunch a the Birch and Bloom connected to the hotel.

There were classic Thanksgiving dishes and drinks for people to enjoy.

Lots of it was sourced right here in Charlottesville, giving people a reason to be thankful for the city they live in.

“It’s very important that we are able to invite all the locals and our friends and family. We have a bunch of our staff as well that are joining us for Thanksgiving. It’s about being grateful and building community every day and Thanksgiving is the best day to do that,” Opal Jeneau with Forum Hotel said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.