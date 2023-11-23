Charlottesville Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Here in Charlottesville, the Charlottesville Fire Department gathered to enjoy Thanksgiving while keeping the community safe.

“It’s usually something to look forward to, coming in to work these holidays because all these guys are people, I consider to be my closest friends. It’s a good feeling to know I’m coming to work having a normal Thanksgiving otherwise,” Michael Artone with CFD said.

According to CFD, the holidays are one of the few times a year where all three stations join together to share a holiday meal.

