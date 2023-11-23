Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad keeps community on holidays

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(FILE)(Live 5)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - First responders are still working to keep the community safe even on Thanksgiving.

“While we may run out at any moment to go help someone else’s family, we’re really happy to be together today,” Charlottesville-Albemarle Chief Virginia Leavell said, “People don’t plan on their emergencies. We want to make sure that we’re there no matter what, especially on a holiday, there can be added stress. It’s hard to be alone or to be injured or have a medical emergency on a holiday. If we can add a little bit of comfort and be there for them, then that’s great for us too.”

Leavell says she’s beyond grateful for her volunteers who showed up to make sure people are safe on holidays.

“None of these folks have to be here, but they all want to be here. This is like our second family, so in a way it doesn’t feel like we’re missing Thanksgiving. It feels like we’re spending time with the people we want to,” Chief Leavell said.

In between calls the rescue squad enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal, each remembering why they serve.

Medical Director James Forrest says days like this are what make the job so special.

“It brings me great joy to be doing this work. Being Thanksgiving, I think there’s something meaningful about giving back to the community. Being thankful and having gratitude being actually an action word. Demonstrating my gratitude by serving the community,” Forrest said.

