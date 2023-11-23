Boar’s Head Turkey Trot hits record number of attendees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resorted hosted the 42nd annual Turkey Trot for the Charlottesville community Thursday, November 23.

The 2023 Boar’s Head Turkey Trot hit a record number of attendees this year with more than 1,700 runners and walkers ready to break a sweat on Thanksgiving morning.

“This is an event that we’ve being doing for 42 years and it’s certainly going strong,” Kate Leslie with Boar’s Head Resort said.

This event benefits UVA Health Children’s Hospital, patients, and their families.

“With all the participants that came out, as well as spectators, we’re just so grateful, thankful on Thanksgiving Day,” Richard Long with UVA Health Children’s Hospital.

“[It] makes me really emotional to see all of the incredible support from all these families, whom I’m sure UVA Health Children’s has helped many of them, even in a small way,” Leslie said.

Long says families will see immediate benefits from the proceeds of the Turkey Trot.

“[Proceeds] go towards clinical research, pediatric care, anything that goes on to Children’s Hospital, this event fully supports that,” Long said.

Maria Bell attested to that when she spoke at the Turkey Trot to share her son’s story.

In 2022, William Bell was the first child patient at UVA Health Children’s to undergo a non-direct, living donor, liver transplant.

“Thank you to the staff of the UVA Health Foundation. Thank you for your steadfast support at the Children’s Hospital. Thank you for seeing the dignity of children’s lives and for acting generously. Thank you for bringing William and so many other children home,” Bell said.

