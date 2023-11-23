Advertise With Us
Albemarle High School teacher sparks students’ interest in geography

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Bunin, a geography teacher at Albemarle High School was recognized by the National Council for his work teaching AP Human Geography.

Now his students are learning about maps in unique ways.

“When I first entered high school, I thought geography sounded really boring, just textbook maps where things are, but having the ability to do things like this and see what else they can be used for. Learning it this way make it really exciting,” Albemarle High School Senior Logan May said.

Students create interactive maps of any subject they want, such as Taylor Swift concerts across the United States.

Bunin says geography is not just maps and capitals anymore and technology is creating a new way to engage his students.

“20 years ago, we were using paper maps and asking kids to flip from page 16 to compare the map on page 200. Now, we can just click and turn on and off layers,” Bunin said, “Modern geography is high-tech and it’s very relevant. Whether it’s figuring out real estate values, voting precincts and locations, to tracking a package from Amazon, we’re using the tools of modern geography.”

Those tools are turning a subject students thought were boring into something interesting.

