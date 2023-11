CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree now has a name.

It’s not Oatmeal this year.

We shall call it “Spruce Willis.”

The Grand Illumination will take place on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 1.

