VDOT to lift lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving

Lane closures on highway work zones, interstates, and major roads will be lifted from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 until noon on Monday, Nov. 27.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting lane closures and suspending work zones to ensure a safe commute for drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lane closures on highway work zones, interstates, and major roads in Virginia will be lifted from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 until noon on Monday, Nov. 27.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead of time to avoid traffic congestion. Based on the traffic data, periods of heavy congestion are most likely to begin Tuesday mid-morning to evening and then continue throughout the day on Wednesday and Sunday, with pockets of congestion on Saturday near shopping destinations.

For more travel information or to learn about anticipated peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, click here.

