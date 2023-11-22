UVA’s Malik Washington proves to be ‘Steal of the Portal’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA receiver Malik Washington hopes to once again be a difference-maker when the Cavaliers battle Va. Tech on Saturday, November 25.

The transfer from Northwestern has been the biggest bright spot for Virginia in a season filled with adversity.

Coaches call him, “The Steal of the Portal.”

Washington chose to play his final season at UVA, popping up in the transfer portal after four season at Northwestern.

“Me and [Des Kitchings] just meshed together. He’s a football guy, he stays in the film room, and that’s who I am. I love football. It was that match made in Heaven,” Washington said.

“The portal allows us to supplement and we assess quickly in that four-day window, and I believe we have a product to present to guys,” Kitchings said.

Washington, who already has a degree in psychology from Northwester, is getting his Masters in Higher Education at UVA.

“I want to be able to serve others, I want to be an outlet for others, I want to build relations, and stuff like that. Finding that job that allows me to do that is where I want to be,” he said.

Washington’s next job will likely be in the NFL. He scored two more touchdown’s during UVA’s win over Duke last weekend, giving him nine for the season, as well as broke Virginia’s single-season record for most catches and yards.

“He basically told me, ‘Give me the ball today,’ and that’s the first time he’s said that even though he’s getting the ball a ton,” Coach Tony Elliott said.

During his four seasons at Northwestern, Washington never had a game where he went over 100 yards receiving. In his one-and-only season here at UVA, he has already gone over 100 yards nine times.

“It’s something that just came out this year; opportunity. Opportunity presented itself, and I took advantage of it,” the player said.

Washington needs just four catches against Virginia Tech to become only the sixth player ever in the ACC to have 100 catches in a season.

True freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea says Washington has been like a security blanket for him.

“He’s a great dude. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with in my life. He’s just a difference-maker,” Colandrea said.

Washington, who is originally from Georgia, can put an exclamation point on his one-year career at Virginia if he can lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Hokies this weekend.

