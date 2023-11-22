Tips for travelling with dementia patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Traveling during the holidays can already be a hectic experience, adding someone with dementia to that mix makes even more difficult.

“Learning to ‘speak Alzheimer’s’ was one of the best tools that I had ever been given,” Marypat Hanson said.

Hanson says “speaking Alzheimer’s” was her way of being able to care for her mother. She says holidays are difficult with dementia patients, but she has some tips to make it easier.

“Carried business cards, and this business card said, ‘The person I’m traveling with has Alzheimer’s. Please be patient and understanding,’” she said.

Hanson says she would give out different versions of this kind of card to staff and other passengers, depending on the situation.

“When you’re traveling with airline, you want to let them know ahead of time that you have somebody with dementia,” Brooke Gill with the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia. “Sticking with familiar place seats for them, avoiding really congested areas, making sure that you have emergency hospitals or urgent care within the area that you’re staying in.”

Hanson says caregivers should also make sure to take care of themselves.

