Thanksgiving increasing travel in and out of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lots of people are traveling in and out of Charlottesville and Albemarle County by planes, trains, and automobiles.

Stewart Key with Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport says the past few days have been busy.

“It’s so great to see families connecting. We try our very best to make sure our passengers get where they need to go as smoothly as possible,” Stewart Key said, “Travel has definitely been picking up starting last week, actually. We’ve kind of been moving into it. Students are going home and families coming in and out.”

She says there were some last-minute changes that slowed some flights down Wednesday morning, but other than that things are going well.

“Charlotte was having issues [November 21,] it seems. We took some delays this morning for it, but I think everything’s working itself out,” Stewart Key said.

The airport wasn’t the only place filled with Thanksgiving travelers.

Elijah Key took the Amtrak to get from Old Dominion University in Norfolk to Charlottesville to visit family for the holidays.

“The Amtrak was completely full, which I didn’t know was possible,” Elijah Key said, “We’re going to have a Thanksgiving dinner at my grandparents’ house and just catch up because I haven’t seen them in a really long time.”

He says he took the Amtrak so his family would not get stuck in traffic and despite all the craziness, he pushes through, remembering why he is traveling.

“It saves my parents a lot of time, especially with them working all the time,” Elijah Key said, “Eventually, it just mellows out and you finally get to spend the time that you want with your family.”

