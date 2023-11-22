As the storm moves away, expect better travel weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mother Nature delivered much needed rain throughout the region yesterday. We received 2″4″ of soaking rain. As the storm exits the region, areas of dense fog has already reduced visibilities this morning. We’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks pleasant with sunshine, and near seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Morning fog, clearing & breezy, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

