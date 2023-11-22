More Rain - Some Heavy Before Midnight. Improving Conditions for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain, some heavy tonight, mainly before midnight. This widespread, soaking and beneficial rain is certainly welcomed. Many areas will receive a total of two to four inches of rainfall by early Wednesday morning. This is the most rain we have received within 24 hours, since late September. These soaking rains will end the wildfire threat. While it is a good start, we still have an ongoing drought.

Wednesday is a transition day as any early morning rain exits our area. Sun and clouds, along with breezy conditions, but milder temperatures. Thanksgiving Day is shaping up nicely with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 50s to around 60.

More clouds for Black Friday and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Tonight: More Rain - Heavy at times before Midnight. Areas of fog. Lows 40s.

Wednesday: Turning Partly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly temps. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs 45-50.

