Looks like an outstanding holiday weekend !

Temperatures will be trending cooler
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Nice recovery after soaking rain yesterday. We’ll see partly sunny skies and slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon. Thanksgiving day , looks great with wall to wall sunshine and seasonal temperatures. A weak cold front will move through the region mainly dry, but it will cool conditions for the weekend. Our dry stretch of weather will continue through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

