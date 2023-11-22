JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just days after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hinted at a lawsuit against the NCAA, litigation is no longer on the table, at least for now.

The shocking announcement comes after Miyares said, “Stay tuned for Monday,” in an exclusive interview with WHSV and the Daily News-Record.

James Madison released the following statement on Tuesday night.

Based on consultation with and advice of our outside counsel, the loss to Appalachian State University on Saturday changed the landscape in terms of the nature and timing of our legal options, including the diminished viability of a lawsuit against the NCAA. On Saturday evening, following the game, we consulted with Attorney General Miyares and his staff, as well as with our outside counsel, and the consensus was that filing emergency legal action against the NCAA was not a viable course of action at this point in time. The University’s focus now is on getting the football team into a bowl game, and it appears that such a result is still a strong possibility. We could still file an action against the NCAA later if needed to receive a bowl invitation, but for the time being, there was a strong consensus that proceeding with legal action did not make sense. This sentiment was shared by both the University and the Department of Athletics.

Tuesday night’s developments come after James Madison had appealed to the NCAA a second-time for bowl eligibility. The NCAA a week later denied their request.

JMU finds themselves in ineligible to compete for a bowl game as they’re in second-year of a two-year transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The only way the Dukes can compete in a bowl game is if there’s not enough six-win teams to fill all the bowl games.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.