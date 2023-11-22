Advertise With Us
Emergency Food Network giving food bags to families in need

Emergency Food Network
Emergency Food Network
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving away food bags for families in need.

“It just feels good to be able to be there for people to know that we’re making a little bit of a difference in their lives,” Carolyn George with Emergency Food Network said, “We’ve certainly seen numbers go up. They definitely started going up when the additional SNAP benefits were reduced a couple months ago.”

George has been with Emergency Food Network for 10 years and says they get extremely busy during the holiday season.

30 families a day is the maximum for the Emergency Food Network and during this time of the year, they throw in a few extra good items.

“We reached 30 on Monday, 30 last Friday, last Wednesday, last Monday, and Friday before,” George said, “We’ve given additional [food], like butternut squash, celery, green vegetables, and onions just to help make the Thanksgiving feast of celebration a little bit richer.”

The Emergency Food Network does same-day pickups.

Those interested just have to call between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays.

