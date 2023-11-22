Community teams up to pay for school lunches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says if a student has a negative balance on their meal account, it will not be discussed with them.

One Albemarle County organization says some student still feel too embarrassed to go through the line.

“If a student doesn’t have enough funds on their account for a meal, they don’t even know that we train our staff to not discuss charges with students in the line at all. Our communication is directly with parents,” Christina Pitsenberger with ACPS said.

ACPS says families are encouraged to monitor student accounts to avoid going too far into the negative.

“I really encourage families to set up and account. There’s no fee for it. You can go in there, look at what your children are buying and check their balance. You can even set up automated messages if their account gets low,” Pitsenberger said.

Families Helping Families, an organization in Albemarle County says it has been notified about a student owing a big bill.

“We received a request regarding lunch. This family lawyer was concerned because they had a $1,000 [outstanding] lunch balance and ultimately the student was embarrassed and didn’t want to ask for lunch because of this balance,” Co-President of Families Helping Families Khaliah Jones said.

The organization, along with community members are teaming up to take the financial burden off families.

“Our mission is to work to ensure that children and families that they receive all that they need so that the child can be as successful academically and socially as possible, and that they’re able to thrive in Albemarle County Public Schools,” Jones said.

ACPS says some families with outstanding debts may unknowingly qualify for assistance.

“We’re encouraging families to always apply for free reduced meals, even if they’re not sure of the status. Our website has a wealth of information,” Jones said.

