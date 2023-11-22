Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville wine shop offering pairing suggestions for Thanksgiving

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maybe you’d like some wine to go along with your Thanksgiving meal, but picking one out can be a challenge.

With a lot of different foods on the table, it’s important to have wine that fits with everything.

The owner of Charlottesville’s Market Street Wine Shop says you can’t go wrong with a Beaujolais, which is a light red wine.

“We have actually assembled all 10 crus. There’s 10 villages, and each village farms gourmet. And so all of these are 10 different gamays from 10 different villages and Beaujolais, and they’re all pretty close to each other. You can drive from one to the other, but each one has slightly different characteristics,” owner Erin Scala said Wednesday, November 22.

Scala says the day before Thanksgiving is always the number-one day for sales for them.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Grand Illumination Tree 2023
Winning name for Grand Illumination Tree announced
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Tips for travelling with dementia patients
Highway traffic generic
VDOT to lift lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan...
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank assisting those in need during the holidays