Charlottesville wine shop offering pairing suggestions for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Maybe you’d like some wine to go along with your Thanksgiving meal, but picking one out can be a challenge.

With a lot of different foods on the table, it’s important to have wine that fits with everything.

The owner of Charlottesville’s Market Street Wine Shop says you can’t go wrong with a Beaujolais, which is a light red wine.

“We have actually assembled all 10 crus. There’s 10 villages, and each village farms gourmet. And so all of these are 10 different gamays from 10 different villages and Beaujolais, and they’re all pretty close to each other. You can drive from one to the other, but each one has slightly different characteristics,” owner Erin Scala said Wednesday, November 22.

Scala says the day before Thanksgiving is always the number-one day for sales for them.

