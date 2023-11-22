Advertise With Us
Charlottesville grocery store restocks shelves

By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The shelves at Reid Super-Save Market in Charlottesville are restocked just in time for Thanksgiving.

The struggling grocery store says it has received its first distributor truck in a long time.

New items include fresh turkeys, hams, and other holiday staples.

While there are still some empty shelves, Reid is asking customers to continue supporting the store.

Reid Super-Save Market will not be open Thanksgiving Day, but will resume regular hours Friday, November 24.

