Burn bans still in effect despite recent rain around central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many localities in the NBC29-viewing area still have burn bans in effect, even though a lot of rain came through Tuesday, November 21.

So while you might be tempted to light a bonfire or burn leaves, right now that could get you in trouble with law enforcement.

“No building fires of any kind in the park,” Allysah Fox said Wednesday, Nov. 22.

That’s the current rule at Shenandoah National Park, and many surrounding counties.

“We just wrapped up the Quaker Run Fire, and we also had the Royal Orchard Fire, and both spilled into the park, unfortunately,” Fox said.

An open-air burn ban means you can’t burn anything.

Penalties differ, depending on where you are: In Greene County, each violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor. In the national park, it’s a fine.

“Just being responsible, being mindful of park conditions and status,” Fox said.

Parts of central Virginia got around 2-to-4 inches of rain yesterday.

NBC29 Meteorologist David Rogers says that’s good for the drought conditions: “A lot of the rain that we picked up did alleviate a lot of that,” he said.

However, we still need to keep our guard up.

“It’s not going to take long for things to start to dry back out. I think our next chance for really any measurable rain that come by the end of next week,” Rogers said. “It wouldn’t take a lot to cause a spark to maybe get into some dry leaves or some brush and cause a wildfire.”

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.