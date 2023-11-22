Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank assisting those in need during the holidays

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays approach, local food banks are gearing up to put meals on the tables for families in need.

“Hunger is a quiet crisis in our community, it happens in every zip code in the Blue Ridge,” Les Sinclair, communications and PR manager for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) said. “As we enter into the food holidays when food is abundant for many of us, for a lot of folks who are living on the margins it’s not quite as abundant.”

Sinclair said BRAFB has seen more people now than during the pandemic.

“Recently one of our months we saw 150,000 people plus pass through the programs and partner pantries doors of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” Sinclair said.

There are donation bins across the Valley for people to donate food items.

However, with a monetary donation, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank can make a dollar stretch farther.

“We’re able to provide four meals for a single dollar so where someone might go out and purchase a can of food that costs a dollar or more, we can help provide four meals with that,” Sinclair said.

Tuesday, Smithfield Foods donated more than 40,000 pounds of protein to BRAFB as part of the Commonwealth Clash, sponsorship of the UVA versus Virginia Tech game this weekend.

All in hopes to put food on the tables of as many people in the Valley and southwest Virginia as possible this holiday season.

“The cost of living is just incredible, childcare costs more, medicines cost more, food costs more, gas costs more housing costs more and with everything costing more people have to try and figure out where to cut and that normally starts at the food budget and that turns to places like the blue ridge area food bank,” Sinclair said.

To donate or learn more about where you can get food this holiday season visit the BRAFB website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan...
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA
Albemarle County Board delays vote to restrict public use of courthouse grounds
The Albemarle County Courthouse is getting a makeover
Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured serious and debilitating...
Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives 40K pounds food donation