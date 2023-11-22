The Albemarle County Courthouse is getting a makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review moved forward Tuesday night on design plans.

“When you want to add an element to it, you want that element to not be prominent,” Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review member Jeff Werner said. “You want the historic feature to be retained.”

One change is adding new steps and an accessible ramp leading into the courthouse. Another is renovating a planting area.

While these may not seem like big deals, Werner said it’s all part of preservation.

“Old buildings take time and effort and it’s, you know, it’s this that constant of, you know, keeping them standing, painted, cocked, sealed,” Werner said.

The board’s job is to do its diligence and make sure that buildings like the Albemarle County Courthouse remain a historic feature.

“Instead of knocking something down and building new, it’s good to work with the city, the county, any applicant, to give life to an old building,” Werner said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.