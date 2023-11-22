Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

The Albemarle County Courthouse is getting a makeover

By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review moved forward Tuesday night on design plans.

“When you want to add an element to it, you want that element to not be prominent,” Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review member Jeff Werner said. “You want the historic feature to be retained.”

One change is adding new steps and an accessible ramp leading into the courthouse. Another is renovating a planting area.

While these may not seem like big deals, Werner said it’s all part of preservation.

“Old buildings take time and effort and it’s, you know, it’s this that constant of, you know, keeping them standing, painted, cocked, sealed,” Werner said.

The board’s job is to do its diligence and make sure that buildings like the Albemarle County Courthouse remain a historic feature.

“Instead of knocking something down and building new, it’s good to work with the city, the county, any applicant, to give life to an old building,” Werner said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives 40K pounds food donation
Additional rainfall
First Alert Weather Day update: Heavy rainfall Tuesday
(FILE)
Albemarle police reminds public to drive responsibly during holidays
(FILE)
Boil water advisory to consumers of Mountain Lakes Water Company lifted