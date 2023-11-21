UVA Health expecting uptick in RSV cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - RSV is a common respiratory virus in children and adults during this time of year.

UVA Health says it is getting for a major uptick in cases.

“We can see a pretty dramatic uptake, particularly in the southeast region, which is where we are. So yes, it’s coming. It’s coming for us, and if we can be prepared, that would be great,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said Tuesday, November 21.

Dr. Zeichner is an infectious disease specialist at UVA. He says the two RSV vaccines are not approved for children, but there is another solution: Beyfortus.

“That is great, because the antibody has been modified to be long-acting so it can stay one shot at the beginning of the RSV season, can provide protection throughout the whole whole winter,” Zeichner said.

That single shot has seen a decrease in RSV in babies and visits to the hospital, but it is limited. The CDC announced a release of more than 77,000 doses across the country.

“We have some, but not nearly enough to satisfy that demand,” Zeichner said.

UVA Health says it has limited doses, and has prioritization plans for kids that need it the most. It hopes more become more widely available soon.

