Page County approves amendments to campground ordinance

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a sub-committee created and edited multiple drafts, Page County has amended its campground ordinances.

Some of the major revisions include changing it from 20 to 15 campsites per developed acre, the campground minimum site change from 1600 to 1800 square feet and making the minimum amount of campground required to be opened from 20 percent to a sliding scale.

”The campground ordinance is very sound very good for Page County, everything from the definitions to the details such as lighting, to setbacks, to the open space percentages I think it fits Page County,” a member of the Page County campground committee said.

During Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting three members from the Page County campground sub-committee spoke in favor of the ordinance changes.

“I was glad to see that they put some more open space in there and that they put in conditions to mitigate the impact on the neighboring properties, it was great to see everybody come together and come up with a great product,” a Page County resident said.

The amendments were passed unanimously by the board.

