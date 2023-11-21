Advertise With Us
Housing market slowing down, Virginia Realtors says

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Realtors group says home sales just keep slowing down in the commonwealth.

Its October 2023 report shows there were 7,764 homes sold in Virginia last month. That’s around 12% less than October 2022.

Virginia Realtors says the 2023 housing market is the slowest in more than a decade. It says that’s mostly due to rising mortgage rates and tight supply.

