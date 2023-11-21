‘Hoos & Hokies set to battle for Commonwealth Cup Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team wraps up its season Saturday, November 21 with its annual rivalry game against Virginia Tech.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

The ‘Hoos and Hokies did not play each other last season because of the tragedy on Grounds.

This season, neither team has had the type of season they wanted, at least in terms of wins and losses.

Virginia wants to end its season, which has been full of adversity, on a high note.

It has been a one-sided rivalry for years. Virginia Tech has dominated, beating UVA in 17 of the last 18 games.

“The thing about Virginia Tech is every time they play Virginia, they play their best game. They come to play. That’s what makes it so much more exciting,” UVA player Jonas Sanker said.

For both Coach Tony Elliot and Tech’s Brent Pry, it will be the first time coaching in this rivalry game.

“We’re battling to say that this is our state. He’s saying that want to own the state. We want to own the state. Now we get a chance to settle it on the field,” Coach Elliot said.

“Our guys are looking forward to it. I know how much it means to them, our staff, to the fanbase, to so many people across the state,” Coach Pry said.

It will be the first time for many of the players to compete in the Commonwealth Clash.

“Trying not to put added pressure on the guys. They way you frame it, is this is just like any other game in terms of preparation, but the significance of the outcome is a bit greater,” Elliot said.

Virginia Tech has a record of 5-6 and a win gets the Hokies bowl eligible.

Virginia is riding the momentum of a win over Duke and aiming to win their final two regular season games for the first time in 20 years.

“When we win this next one it’s going to say so much about the heart of this team and this team has no quit. We want to go out there and are still chasing our best game so we’re going to play our best game, and everyone will see where we are headed,” Sanker said.

UVA Coach Tony Elliot says quarterback Tony Muskett is out of his walking boot and running around and is hopeful he will be able to play Saturday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.