Greene County Public Schools upgrading safety measures

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools have funding to create much needed upgrades to its buildings.

The Virginia Department of Education School Security Equipment Grant will be used to add extra safety measures to some of its schools.

“[The grant] will cover security vestibules, security scanning equipment, radios, and any type of communication needs the school may need in an event of an emergency,” Katie Brunelle with Greene County Public Schools said.

She says it includes cameras on the buses and outside of school buildings.

“We have a plethora of cameras, both interior and exterior cameras in all of our buildings and the tech center. Those cameras like everything else, over the course of time are outdated,” Brunelle said.

She says it is time for replacements and with this money that can be done.

Additional lighting can also make a big difference.

“Particularly our athletic fields and exteriors of our buildings to make passage and evening events safer for both our visitors and our students and their families,” Brunelle said.

In the middle school and high schools, concerns are found in an unexpected place.

“One of the biggest problems we’re facing right now are older schools, our students and what they may be doing in the restrooms,” Brunelle said.

She says the solution is installing vape detectors.

“When you meet that safety requirements, one of our basic needs, then learning can take place,” Brunelle said.

