Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Greene County Public Schools upgrading safety measures

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Public Schools have funding to create much needed upgrades to its buildings.

The Virginia Department of Education School Security Equipment Grant will be used to add extra safety measures to some of its schools.

“[The grant] will cover security vestibules, security scanning equipment, radios, and any type of communication needs the school may need in an event of an emergency,” Katie Brunelle with Greene County Public Schools said.

She says it includes cameras on the buses and outside of school buildings.

“We have a plethora of cameras, both interior and exterior cameras in all of our buildings and the tech center. Those cameras like everything else, over the course of time are outdated,” Brunelle said.

She says it is time for replacements and with this money that can be done.

Additional lighting can also make a big difference.

“Particularly our athletic fields and exteriors of our buildings to make passage and evening events safer for both our visitors and our students and their families,” Brunelle said.

In the middle school and high schools, concerns are found in an unexpected place.

“One of the biggest problems we’re facing right now are older schools, our students and what they may be doing in the restrooms,” Brunelle said.

She says the solution is installing vape detectors.

“When you meet that safety requirements, one of our basic needs, then learning can take place,” Brunelle said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Heavy rainfall
First Alert Weather Day update: Heavy rainfall Tuesday
Dog at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
CASPCA asking people to foster animals during the holidays
(FILE)
Charlottesville catering company prepping Thanksgiving meals for dozens of families
Home for sale generic
Housing market slowing down, Virginia Realtors says