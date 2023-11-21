Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Fredric Gumbinner pleads guilty in Culpeper County bribery case

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Source: Associated Press)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men facing federal charges for allegedly giving Culpeper County’s sheriff money in exchange for an auxiliary deputy sheriff’s badge has taken a plea deal.

Fredric Gumbinner pleaded guilty to a bribery charge Monday, November 20. As a part of his plea deal, the other charges against him were dropped.

Gumbinner is expected to be sentenced in July.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to his federal charges, which include conspiracy, fraud, and bribery. He faces a two week jury trial, expected to start May 13.

RELATED: Virginia businessman pleads guilty in Culpeper County bribery case

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Home for sale generic
Housing market slowing down, Virginia Realtors says
Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
With rain, no new spread expected Tuesday on Matts Creek fire
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Richmond school board rejects motion to release graduation shooting report
CHS Listening Session
Parents, students, and teachers discuss problems and solutions for Charlottesville High School