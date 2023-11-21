Fredric Gumbinner pleads guilty in Culpeper County bribery case

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men facing federal charges for allegedly giving Culpeper County’s sheriff money in exchange for an auxiliary deputy sheriff’s badge has taken a plea deal.

Fredric Gumbinner pleaded guilty to a bribery charge Monday, November 20. As a part of his plea deal, the other charges against him were dropped.

Gumbinner is expected to be sentenced in July.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to his federal charges, which include conspiracy, fraud, and bribery. He faces a two week jury trial, expected to start May 13.

