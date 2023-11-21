First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Heavy Rain, Pockets of Ice/Mix for Mountains will Impact Busy Travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, for significant rain, some ice/wintry mix in the mountains and impact on busy pre-Thanksgiving travel. Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany Highlands from 4 AM to 10 AM Tuesday. Mixed wintry precipitation of snow and some ice. Up to an inch of snow and a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible. Mostly for elevations above 2,000 ft. Slick areas possible on mainly elevated surfaces. The main routes impacted will be 33 and 250.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will overspread the entire region from the southwest Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday night. 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain expected. The most rain in a 24-hour period in about two months. This will greatly help extinguish ongoing wildfires.

Wednesday is a transition day as any early morning rain exits our area. Then some clearing, breezy conditions and highs top out either side of 60 by afternoon. Thanksgiving Day is shaping up with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 50s to around 60.

More clouds for Black Friday and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy, cold. Lows mid to upper 30s Central Virginia. Low to mid 30s Valley.

Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day - Allow extra drive time. A cold, soaking rainfall. A little ice and snow possible in the morning for the Shenandoah Valley. Mostly for the higher elevations west of I-81. Northeast breeze. Highs in the 40s. Rain exits overnight. Lows steady, in the 40s.

Wednesday: Early showers exit. Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows i20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

