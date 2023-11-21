First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the alert for heavy rainfall impacting the busy Thanksgiving travel on this Tuesday.

Many areas will receive a total of two to four inches of rainfall by early Wednesday morning. This will be the most rain in a 24-hour period in nearly two months. Soaking rains will end the wildfire threat. While it will not end the drought, it is a good start.

Allow extra dive time as rain continues tonight. Also, remember wet leaves are slick.

Interactive Doppler Radar and more forecast updates can also be found on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

Breezy and drier Wednesday.

Sunshine will less wind for Thanksgiving Day.

Remaining dry with a cooling trend Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday: Rain. Heavy at times. Temperatures mostly in the 40s. Areas of fog. Northeast breeze.

Tuesday: Rain. Mainly through midnight. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. The rain exits late. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.