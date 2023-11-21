Drought busting rain heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Today is a First Weather Alert day across the region. We’ll see soaking rain throughout the day. The Shenandoah Valley may start with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet. Rainfall amounts could reach 3.5″. As the storm system exits the region heavy rain is expected to taper to light showers tonight. If you are traveling today allow plenty of extra time, and take it slow. Conditions will begin to improve Wednesday with sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: First Alert Weather Day, soaking rain, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Rain & patchy fog, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

