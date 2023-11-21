Advertise With Us
Charlottesville catering company prepping Thanksgiving meals for dozens of families

(FILE)
(FILE)(WCAX)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville catering company says it is determined to stock fridges for Thanksgiving.

“A lot of families don’t get together very often, so we just want to make it easy for them to get together without having to cook and plan and chop,” Plenty Cville owner Della Bennett said Tuesday, November 21.

Bennett is also the executive chef for the company. She says they’ll be providing meals to 60 families this Thanksgiving.

“We pulled all of our numbers from the website and kind of got organized and got everyone’s prep list and started preparing things that we could prepare in advance,” Bennett said.

That prep work started over this past weekend.

“We do have a small but mighty team of some great chefs and helpers, and we are all kind of working together and using our strengths to bring it all together,” the owner said.

Bennett also says thinking about others is a part of the holidays, so if you have any leftovers, consider taking them to the Free Fridge, which is located in the parking area for Decipher Brewing on Broadway Street in Charlottesville.

“If you do need containers for packaging things for donations, please come by and we will donate any containers that you might need,” she said.

