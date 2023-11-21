CASPCA asking people to foster animals during the holidays

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking for volunteers to foster a cat or dog over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The length of stay for the foster animal is up to the host(s), and the CASPCA will provide everything the pet will need at no cost.

If interested, you can sign up on the shelter’s website, go make a foster appointment in-person.

