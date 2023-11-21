Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Boil water advisory to consumers of Mountain Lakes Water Company lifted

(FILE)
(FILE)(Gray Media)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory is being lifted for homes in the Twin Lakes and Green Mountain Lakes neighborhoods of Greene County.

The Blue Ridge Health District made the announcement Tuesday, November 2. The advisory was issued last Monday after there was service interruption and loss of water pressure to customers of Mountain Lakes Water Company.

BRHD says a series of bacteriological samples were collected and sent to a state certified lab after repairs were made to the failed equipment. All samples collected on November 17 and 20 were absent of both total coliform and E. coli bacteria in the area where the advisory is currently being lifted.

Health officials say residents can safely resume using their household water as normal.

For more information, please contact the Mountain Lakes Water Company at 434-985-7504 or 434-760-2172.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(FILE)
$5,000 grant going towards Magic on the Mall
Heavy rainfall
First Alert Weather Day update: Heavy rainfall Tuesday
(FILE)
UVA Health expecting uptick in RSV cases
(FILE)
Greene County Public Schools upgrading safety measures
Dog at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
CASPCA asking people to foster animals during the holidays