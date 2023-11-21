Boil water advisory to consumers of Mountain Lakes Water Company lifted

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory is being lifted for homes in the Twin Lakes and Green Mountain Lakes neighborhoods of Greene County.

The Blue Ridge Health District made the announcement Tuesday, November 2. The advisory was issued last Monday after there was service interruption and loss of water pressure to customers of Mountain Lakes Water Company.

BRHD says a series of bacteriological samples were collected and sent to a state certified lab after repairs were made to the failed equipment. All samples collected on November 17 and 20 were absent of both total coliform and E. coli bacteria in the area where the advisory is currently being lifted.

Health officials say residents can safely resume using their household water as normal.

For more information, please contact the Mountain Lakes Water Company at 434-985-7504 or 434-760-2172.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.