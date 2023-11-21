Advertise With Us
Albemarle police reminds public to drive responsibly during holidays

Safe driving is always important, but around the holidays people should be extra careful.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Safe driving is always important, but around the holidays people should be extra careful.

Albemarle County Police Department shares some tips to remember.

It can come as commonsense to buckle up and alcohol with when driving, but some need a reminder.

Staying alert with your eyes on the road and away from cellphones.

“Take a look at your friends and family members who’ve had something to drink. If you don’t think they’re safe to drive, there’s nothing wrong with taking their keys. They may not appreciate it in the moment, but a person who is impaired can’t necessarily judge their ability to drive,” Katherine Kane with Albemarle County Police Traffic Unit said.

ACPD will have officers on the lookout for drivers who aren’t following the rules of the road.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

