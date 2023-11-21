$5,000 grant going towards Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has received a $5,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

This funding is going to Charlottesville’s Magic on the Mall holiday event series.

Magic on the Mall is a five-week long winter holiday theme for community members.

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown says it’s meant to bring joy and festivity for the holidays.

“Of all the dollars that we get from those various revenue sources we put right back into the community, and we hope that we make a positive impact in the community and that people feel like their donations are being put to good use,” Hannah Keller with Friends of Charlottesville Downtown said.

Magic on the Mall runs from November 25 to December 31.

Activities like the Holly Trolly train, selfies with Santa, and more will be available.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.