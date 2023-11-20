Name voting open for 2023 Grand Illumination Tree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here’s your chance to help name Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree.

The list of potential names has been narrowed down to the following five:

Tree-Rex

Roxanne

Spruce Willis

Oatmeal the Third

Tinsel von Spruce

The Grand Illumination will take place on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

