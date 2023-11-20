Name voting open for 2023 Grand Illumination Tree
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here’s your chance to help name Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree.
The list of potential names has been narrowed down to the following five:
- Tree-Rex
- Roxanne
- Spruce Willis
- Oatmeal the Third
- Tinsel von Spruce
The poll to vote for your favorite name can be found here.
The Grand Illumination will take place on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
NBC29 is a very proud sponsor of this magical event.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.