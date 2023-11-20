Advertise With Us
UVA team showing off autonomous racecar

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Cavalier Autonomous Racing Team showcased its self-driving car Monday, November 20.

Students from UVA’s Engineering and Applied Science Program took a little more than a year to build this car.

The car uses AI, is programmed to “see” other cars on the racetrack, choosing which line to take, how fast to go, and more.

It can reach speeds over 150mph.

“At that race, we were one of the fastest American teams in the entire competition. And now, after having raced for three years in this competition, we are going to be transitioning from oval tracks to road courses,” Cavalier Autonomous Racing Team Director Madhur Behl said.

UVA is one of nine university teams from about the world that have been able to compete in the Indy Autonomous Challenge.

