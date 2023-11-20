Advertise With Us
UVA running back Perris Jones recovering from surgery, fans asked to send well-wishes

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAVE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Louisville Health is asking fans to send UVA running back Perris Jones well-wishes as he recovers from spine surgery.

Jones took a hard hit and was carted off the field during the Cavaliers’ game against Louisville earlier this month. He will spend the next several weeks at Frazier Rehab in Louisville.

Letters can be sent to this address:

Perris Jones

c/o UVA Football

290 Massie Road

Charlottesville, Virginia 22903

RELATED: UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury

