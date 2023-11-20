Nelson County community welcomes opening of UVA pharmacy

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nellysford community is welcoming a new pharmacy to the area.

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, November 20, for UVA Health Pharmacy Stoney Creek.

“It was one thing that was lacking in this community, and now we have it,” Steve Schessinger said. “Just makes it that much more complete.”

The former Stoney Creek Pharmacy closed in 2019 after being in the area for decades. Schessinger says for the last few years he and his neighbors have had to drive to Charlottesville or Waynesboro to get their prescriptions filled.

“If you have a 40-mile round trip to access a pharmacy, it’s a significant problem for those that are elderly or just can’t afford to drive,” Tinsley Rucker with UVA Stoney Creek Family Medicine said.

Here To Stay Wintergreen helped to promote the idea of a pharmacy to UVA.

“Through all of the open forums that they opened up to get input, this pharmacy’s name came up over and over and over again,” Justin Vesser with UVA Health said.

“What UVA did here made a difference. They listen to the community, they work with the community, and now we have a pharmacy,” Tinsley Rucker with UVA Stoney Creek Family Medicine said.

Kasey Griffith is the lead pharmacist at this new location: “There’s something really special about knowing your patients and knowing their names and them knowing your name,” Griffith said.

UVA Health says this is a part of its 10-year strategic plan.

