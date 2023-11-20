Musician from Bridgewater shares life lessons on music industry

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Singer-songwriter Jessi Pugh still gets inspiration for her music from her Shenandoah Valley hometown. The Bridgewater native has been living in Nashville for the last five years with life lessons about the music industry.

Pugh said she has performed several times this year in her stomping grounds while pursuing her dreams.

“If you can get to Nashville and meet some people, that’s always going to help you,” said Pugh, “Because that’s where the music industry is. Every year, I’m learning more about myself and that’s translating into my songwriting. It’s really cool to kind of see that come full circle.”

Pugh’s team said she embarked on her music release journey in October 2021, and her independent artistry has since flourished with over 250,000 streams.

She went to Music City believing good songs and a nice singing voice was all she needed to succeed as a musician. After half a decade in Tennessee, she says being unapologetically yourself is important in a successful music career.

“The best thing you can do is just work really hard, and if you have a passion and you want to do it— just work on that every single day,” said Pugh, “Do what makes you happy. That’s what I’m doing, and I’m really blessed that I get an opportunity to do that every single day.”

Pugh hopes aspiring artists work on their craft every day. The artist takes her advice as she plans for new releases and a tour for next year with concerts in Key West, North Carolina and Virginia.

