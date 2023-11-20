Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Musician from Bridgewater shares life lessons on music industry

Singer-songwriter Jessi Pugh still gets inspiration for her music from her Shenandoah Valley...
Singer-songwriter Jessi Pugh still gets inspiration for her music from her Shenandoah Valley hometown.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Singer-songwriter Jessi Pugh still gets inspiration for her music from her Shenandoah Valley hometown. The Bridgewater native has been living in Nashville for the last five years with life lessons about the music industry.

Pugh said she has performed several times this year in her stomping grounds while pursuing her dreams.

“If you can get to Nashville and meet some people, that’s always going to help you,” said Pugh, “Because that’s where the music industry is. Every year, I’m learning more about myself and that’s translating into my songwriting. It’s really cool to kind of see that come full circle.”

Pugh’s team said she embarked on her music release journey in October 2021, and her independent artistry has since flourished with over 250,000 streams.

She went to Music City believing good songs and a nice singing voice was all she needed to succeed as a musician. After half a decade in Tennessee, she says being unapologetically yourself is important in a successful music career.

“The best thing you can do is just work really hard, and if you have a passion and you want to do it— just work on that every single day,” said Pugh, “Do what makes you happy. That’s what I’m doing, and I’m really blessed that I get an opportunity to do that every single day.”

Pugh hopes aspiring artists work on their craft every day. The artist takes her advice as she plans for new releases and a tour for next year with concerts in Key West, North Carolina and Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting at VSU on Nov. 12.
VSU officer reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty
The fire is burning at the top
Firefighters battle Matts Creek Fire by putting out hotspots; hazardous air expected Monday
Students at the University of Virginia who cannot make it home for Thanksgiving have the option...
Meal kits made for University of Virginia students
Charlottesville’s Utilities Department is conducting a decarbonization study to break down how...
Charlottesville conducting study to improve natural gas use