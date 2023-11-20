Much Needed Rain on the Way

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week gets off to a nice start, but a cold front will change that. Monday starts off on a sunnier note, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of the front. We’ll see frontal passage on Tuesday, and with that, very beneficial rain. Rainfall amounts are projected to be around an inch to two inches, and central Virginia could really use it. Conditions will clear just in time for Thanksgiving. Check back for updates regarding travel and your holiday weekend.

Tonight: Chilly and clear. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Monday: Clouds increase. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Early showers then clearing. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 30.

Thanksgiving: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Friday: Few showers. Highs around 50.

Saturday & Sunday: Chilly and sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Sunny Sunday