Kenny Leatherwood named interim principal of Charlottesville High School

Kenny Leatherwood. Photo provided by Charlottesville City Schools
Kenny Leatherwood. Photo provided by Charlottesville City Schools
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of recent troubles and the departure of Principal Rashaad Pitt, officials have named an interim leader for Charlottesville High School.

Superintendent Royal Gurley announced Monday, November 20, that Kenny Leatherwood will be taking charge of CHS for the time being.

“Mr. Leatherwood brings decades of wide-ranging leadership experience at Charlottesville City Schools. He began his service in our schools as a CHS teacher and basketball coach in 1981. He later assumed administrative responsibilities in the school, including six years as CHS principal. Later in his career, he worked in the division’s central offices in human resources and as coordinator of our alternative learning programs. Even after retiring in 2012, he has continued to serve as interim principal in a number of our schools. Since his first days in our schools, Mr. Leatherwood has been a respected educator and leader,” Gurley said in Monday’s announcement.

Leatherwood has already started the interim position, and will remain at the helm into next year.

