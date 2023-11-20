Advertise With Us
Heavy rainfall with pockets of ice and snow soon

Wettest day in two months
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued dry on this Monday. A northeast breeze will cause temperatures to be cooler. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a rainstorm. Pockets of ice and snow also possible for part of the region!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany Highlands from 4 AM to 10 AM Tuesday. Mixed wintry precipitation of wet snow and some ice. Up to an inch of snow and a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible. Mostly for elevations greater than 2,000 ft. Slick areas possible on mainly elevated surfaces. The main routes impacted will be 33 and 250.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will overspread the entire region from the southwest Tuesday morning and will last into Tuesday night. 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain expected. That will be the most rain in a 24-hour period in about two months. Extinguishing ongoing wildfires.

Breezy and drier Wednesday.

Seasonable with sunshine Thanksgiving.

A storm system now looks to pass by to our south Friday.

Dry cool for next weekend.

Monday: Increasing clouds, cool and dry with a light northeast breeze. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A dry evening. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: A cold, soaking rainfall. A little ice and snow possible in the morning for the Shenandoah Valley. Mostly for the higher elevations west of I-81. Northeast breeze. Highs in the 40s. Rain exits overnight. Lows steady, in the 40s.

Wednesday: Breezy and drier. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s to lower 30s.

