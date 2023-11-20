Advertise With Us
Greene County boil water advisory still in affect

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Alabama Extension)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The boil water advisory for Mountain Lakes Water Company customers in Greene County is still in affect but could lifted as early as Tuesday, November 21.

The company has received lab samples back and says all the results were “satisfactory.”

It is still waiting on more before the Health Department lifts the advisory.

Mountain Lakes Water Company says just over 800 customers are still under the advisory.

