Charlottesville City Schools provides lunches for students and community members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City School buses drove around the community Monday, November 20 to deliver meals for high school students.

CCS made more than 300 meals for students but had more than half of them left over.

“We don’t know what’s going on in communities, but we know that students come in our cafeteria and eat every day,” Nutrition Administrator Carlton Jones said.

With classes cancelled, Charlottesville High School made grilled cheese and chicken sandwich lunches for students Monday and set out to deliver them.

“We wanted to make that option available to them,” Jones said.

300 lunches were loaded in big black bags, stacked into a pair of school buses, and driven to 10 stops to be handed out.

“We figured it probably would be able half of that amount because not all students will take advantage of it,” Jones said.

One of the stops was Kindlewood, previously known as Friendship Court.

There was more food than students so, meals were offered up to more than just the students.

Joyce Morone is a daycare provider and was watching five children.

“They had a lot of lunch left over and [asked] if I would like to have some for the children,” Morone said, “I felt really happy. Now I can hang out with them and don’t have to worry about fixing lunch right away.”

Even with those lunches covered there were 150 extra sandwiches and those were taken to The Haven.

