Approaching storm, may slow holiday travel

Needed rain should exit by Thanksgiving eve
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see increasing cloudiness today, and cooler temperatures. As our drought continues, help is on the way. Soaking rain will blanket the region Tuesday, into early Wednesday. 1″ 2.5″ of rain will be possible. Conditions will begin to improve for Thanksgiving, however, a few additional showers will be possible Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Periods of rain, may start as freezing rain for the Valley, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

