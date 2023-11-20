Approaching storm, may slow holiday travel
Needed rain should exit by Thanksgiving eve
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see increasing cloudiness today, and cooler temperatures. As our drought continues, help is on the way. Soaking rain will blanket the region Tuesday, into early Wednesday. 1″ 2.5″ of rain will be possible. Conditions will begin to improve for Thanksgiving, however, a few additional showers will be possible Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Periods of rain, may start as freezing rain for the Valley, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Morning showers, clearing, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
